Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Price Target Lowered to GBX 59 at Barclays

Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 59 ($0.75) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Old Mutual stock opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.68) on Thursday. Old Mutual has a 12 month low of GBX 42.90 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 58.30 ($0.74). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

