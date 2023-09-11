Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Price Target Lowered to GBX 59 at Barclays

Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 59 ($0.75) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Old Mutual Price Performance
Old Mutual stock opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.68) on Thursday. Old Mutual has a 12 month low of GBX 42.90 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 58.30 ($0.74). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.29 and a beta of 1.11.
Old Mutual Company Profile
