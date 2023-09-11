Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Given New GBX 333 Price Target at Barclays

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 330 ($4.17) to GBX 333 ($4.21) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.23) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 314.67 ($3.97).

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 216.60 ($2.74) on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 201.40 ($2.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 269.90 ($3.41). The firm has a market cap of £12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 676.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 224.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 233.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a GBX 5.71 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,250.00%.

Insider Transactions at Legal & General Group

In related news, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,416 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 232 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £3,285.12 ($4,148.93). In related news, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,416 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 232 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £3,285.12 ($4,148.93). Also, insider John Kingman bought 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £1,614.45 ($2,038.96). Insiders purchased 2,210 shares of company stock worth $509,448 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

Featured Stories

