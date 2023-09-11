Barclays Increases Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target to GBX 464

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 460 ($5.81) to GBX 464 ($5.86) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

BDEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.56) to GBX 552 ($6.97) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.56) to GBX 552 ($6.97) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 499 ($6.30) to GBX 501 ($6.33) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 466 ($5.89) to GBX 392 ($4.95) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 390 ($4.93) to GBX 370 ($4.67) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 488.88 ($6.17).

BDEV opened at GBX 436.30 ($5.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 823.21, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.52. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 313 ($3.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 515 ($6.50). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 439.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 455.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.30) per share. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $10.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is 6,415.09%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

