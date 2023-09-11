ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Free Report) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 300 ($3.79) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 215 ($2.72).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.92) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 300 ($3.79) price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.66) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 296 ($3.74).

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 224.80 ($2.84) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,493.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 217.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 217.19. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 195.90 ($2.47) and a one year high of GBX 257.87 ($3.26).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16,666.67%.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

