Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Cut to GBX 470 by Analysts at Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 472 ($5.96) to GBX 470 ($5.94) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Aviva from GBX 546 ($6.90) to GBX 532 ($6.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.88) to GBX 535 ($6.76) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 523.40 ($6.61).

Get Aviva alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aviva

Aviva Price Performance

Aviva Cuts Dividend

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 369.20 ($4.66) on Thursday. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 366 ($4.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 467.30 ($5.90). The stock has a market cap of £10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,846.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 384.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 404.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a GBX 11.10 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. Aviva’s payout ratio is -16,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Aviva

In other Aviva news, insider Andrea Blance bought 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.81) per share, for a total transaction of £100,965 ($127,513.26). In other news, insider Charlotte Jones purchased 12,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 392 ($4.95) per share, for a total transaction of £49,294 ($62,255.62). Also, insider Andrea Blance acquired 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.81) per share, with a total value of £100,965 ($127,513.26). Insiders bought a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $17,312,950 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aviva

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.