Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.25 to C$24.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.78.

TSE:ALS opened at C$20.80 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$16.85 and a 12 month high of C$24.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$988 million, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.08). Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company had revenue of C$18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.4607308 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

