Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHLAF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Schindler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded Schindler from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.75.

Schindler Stock Up 0.8 %

About Schindler

OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $222.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.51. Schindler has a 1 year low of $150.96 and a 1 year high of $244.30.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

