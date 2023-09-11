Raymond James Reiterates C$26.00 Price Target for Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS)

Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOS. Bank of America reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.00.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
