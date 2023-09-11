Royal Bank of Canada Raises The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Price Target to C$100.00

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at C$101.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of C$83.09 and a 1 year high of C$109.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$101.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.70.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

