BV Financial, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 11th (OTCMKTS:BVFL)

BV Financial’s (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, September 11th. BV Financial had issued 9,798,980 shares in its public offering on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $97,989,800 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
BV Financial Stock Performance
Shares of BVFL opened at $9.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. BV Financial has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $35.00.
About BV Financial
