ICZOOM Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IZM) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 11th

ICZOOM Group’s (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 11th. ICZOOM Group had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 15th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

ICZOOM Group Stock Performance

Shares of IZM opened at $10.02 on Monday. ICZOOM Group has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.95.

Get ICZOOM Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICZOOM Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICZOOM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICZOOM Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ICZOOM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

ICZOOM Group Company Profile

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICZOOM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICZOOM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.