Hanryu Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HRYU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 11th

Hanryu’s (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, September 11th. Hanryu had issued 877,328 shares in its IPO on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $8,773,280 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Hanryu’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Hanryu Trading Up 4.6 %

Hanryu stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. Hanryu has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Hanryu Company Profile

Hanryu Holdings, Inc operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community.

