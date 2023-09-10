UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $34,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Piper Sandler started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.4 %

UNH stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $480.77. 1,858,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $491.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

