Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,279,000 after purchasing an additional 556,724 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,458,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,323,000 after buying an additional 20,081 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $3,357,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.05. 6,807,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184,654. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $276.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.