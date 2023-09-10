Stephens Inc. AR Sells 17,481 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,481 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.0% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $52,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

MRK traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.05. 6,807,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184,654. The stock has a market cap of $276.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

