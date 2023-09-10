Stephens Inc. AR Buys 1,033 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.83. 7,110,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,323,751. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.38. The firm has a market cap of $417.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,903 shares of company stock worth $2,616,735. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

