Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 459,083 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,367,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 459,083 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.7% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.18% of Exxon Mobil worth $807,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,247 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 188.8% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 230,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,239,000 after acquiring an additional 150,470 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 568.1% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,893,000 after acquiring an additional 490,977 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.61. 14,286,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,758,790. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $462.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.28.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

