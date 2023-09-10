Barr E S & Co. Has $29.29 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Barr E S & Co. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,570 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. American Express comprises 2.4% of Barr E S & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

American Express Trading Up 0.4 %

AXP traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $157.43. 1,931,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,264. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.21. The company has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

