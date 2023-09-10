CenterBook Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $209,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Societe Generale lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.86.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,580,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,453. The company has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a PE ratio of 141.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.43. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock worth $249,318,692. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

