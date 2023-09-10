Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 503,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,031 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 2.2% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Chevron were worth $82,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after acquiring an additional 354,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,435,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.01. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $312.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.28.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

