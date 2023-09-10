Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.42 Billion Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,844,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948,045 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,421,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Chevron by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,435,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,499. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

