ELCO Management Co. LLC Acquires 137 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.8% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $328.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,762. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.00 and a 200 day moving average of $304.26.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.62.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

