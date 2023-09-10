Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 36 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,146,692,000 after purchasing an additional 499,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1 %

AVGO stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $857.55. 1,681,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,338. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $875.64 and a 200-day moving average of $752.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.