Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases 477,246 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,071,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.5% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $270,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,128,000 after buying an additional 34,068 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,903 shares of company stock worth $2,616,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $143.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,110,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,751. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $417.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

