Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 150,470 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 188.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,470 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,286,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,758,790. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $462.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.