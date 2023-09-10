Lavaca Capital LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UNH stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $480.77. 1,858,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,268. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $491.01 and its 200-day moving average is $486.75. The company has a market cap of $445.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

