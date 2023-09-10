The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.8% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 42.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,080,000 after buying an additional 7,235,990 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 78,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 98,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 553.2% during the first quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. now owns 573,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,205,000 after buying an additional 485,317 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,935. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

