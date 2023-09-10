Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 4,351 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 424,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 4.0% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $154,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $268,923,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,431 shares of company stock valued at $163,412,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $414.84. 1,869,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,161. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $417.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

