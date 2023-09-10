Barr E S & Co. Has $368,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Barr E S & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. 19,483,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,176,370. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

