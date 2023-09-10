Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Center Lake Capital Management LLC

Center Lake Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 9.4% of Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $414.84. 1,869,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,161. The firm has a market cap of $390.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $417.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $399.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.65.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,431 shares of company stock worth $163,412,654. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

