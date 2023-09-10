Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,133,410 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,159,819 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.95% of Salesforce worth $3,822,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,769,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock valued at $249,318,692. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.86.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.76. 4,580,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,963,453. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.39 and its 200-day moving average is $204.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

