HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $164.66. 3,301,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,326. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

