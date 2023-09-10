PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after acquiring an additional 267,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,567,000 after purchasing an additional 872,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.27. 2,995,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $242.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

