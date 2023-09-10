Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,108,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 5.9% of Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $384,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.27. 2,995,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,908. The firm has a market cap of $242.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

