Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 189,960 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627,323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,960 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.2% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Tesla worth $545,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.50. The stock had a trading volume of 118,559,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,796,720. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $313.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.23.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,315 shares of company stock worth $15,034,135 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.77.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

