RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in RTX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 3.7% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.48. 5,986,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

