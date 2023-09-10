Lavaca Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.5% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE XOM traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,286,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,758,790. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $462.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

