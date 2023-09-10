Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,653 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Medtronic by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,208,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,919. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.41. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.85%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

