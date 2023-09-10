Barr E S & Co. Acquires 12,439 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Barr E S & Co. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,603 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.5% of Barr E S & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.57.

Adobe Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $560.36. 2,265,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,932. The company has a market capitalization of $255.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $570.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $523.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

