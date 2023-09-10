Abbot Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.91.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $442.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,704,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,437. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $196.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $433.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total value of $10,230,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total value of $10,230,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,877 shares of company stock worth $54,326,139 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.