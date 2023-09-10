Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 108,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $23,340,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 131,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after acquiring an additional 83,167 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.65. 474,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,668. The company has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.20.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.