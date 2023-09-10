Fernbridge Capital Management LP Has $60.17 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 6.8% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Booking worth $60,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 15,671.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,014,000 after buying an additional 331,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 503.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after buying an additional 157,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total transaction of $90,791.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,420,199. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,111.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $39.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,143.10. 164,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,248. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,997.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,742.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

