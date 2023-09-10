Stephens Inc. AR Has $25 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $24,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $39,956,000,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock worth $249,318,692 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.76. 4,580,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,963,453. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.43. The company has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.