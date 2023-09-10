Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,554 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,571,168,000 after acquiring an additional 423,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,629,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,541,863,000 after purchasing an additional 177,635 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.43. 1,931,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

