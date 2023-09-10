Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $257.07 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,575,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,126 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.4% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $257,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 144,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,365,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,889,000 after buying an additional 372,707 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 516,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,307,000 after acquiring an additional 23,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

CVX stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.21. 7,435,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,289,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.75 and its 200 day moving average is $160.01. The firm has a market cap of $312.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.28.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

