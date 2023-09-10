Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,376,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,229 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.8% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of Chevron worth $387,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,844,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,421,958,000 after purchasing an additional 948,045 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 188,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.21. 7,435,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,289,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.01.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

