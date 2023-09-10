Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 65.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,812,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $857.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,338. The business has a fifty day moving average of $875.64 and a 200-day moving average of $752.82. The stock has a market cap of $353.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

