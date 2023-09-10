Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100,300 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 7.2% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $51,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,315 shares of company stock worth $15,034,135. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.77.

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.50. The stock had a trading volume of 118,559,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,796,720. The firm has a market cap of $788.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $313.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.44 and a 200 day moving average of $218.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

