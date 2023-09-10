Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.7% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.3 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $13.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $586.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,311,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,741. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $587.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $499.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $556.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,038,161 shares of company stock worth $21,108,177,335. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

