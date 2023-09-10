Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $9.28 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.5 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,286,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,758,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

